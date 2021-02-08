 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
They’re Going to Disney World! Tampa Bay Bucs Brady, Gronkowski Make Plans to Visit Orlando Theme Park After Historic Win

Photo: Disney Parks Blog

The Super Bowl parade at Disney is off this year because of the pandemic, but two of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star players are still planning on visiting Mickey.

The Tampa Bay Bucs won’t parade down Main Street, U.S.A. Monday, but long-time teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had this to say in an ad after their win. 

“Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski you and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just the won the Super Bowl. What are you going to do next? We’re going to Disney World!”

The commercial is a tradition that dates back to the 1987 Super Bowl. New York Giants’ Phil Simms repeated the famous lines following his team’s victory that year.

Gronkowski will visit Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Monday while Brady will tour the Orlando theme park in the coming months. 

Cinderella’s Castle lit up in the Bucs’ colors and in blue on Sunday night to honor healthcare heroes on the frontlines of COVID-19. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

