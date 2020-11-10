Theta Forms and Breaks Records, While Eta Stalls in Gulf

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Tropical Storm Eta has stalled in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 80 miles from the western tip of Cuba early this morning.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says the storm is likely to stay over the Gulf for several days to come.

“I’m expecting a slow northward drift today into Wednesday and there should be some strengthening. There’s increasing evidence wind shear and dry air will weaken Eta significantly as it drifts closer to the Florida Panhandle this weekend, but it’s a good idea to continue monitoring the storm given its tough-to-predict nature.”

In the open Atlantic, Subtropical Storm Theta formed Monday evening. It is the 29th, and now record-breaking, named storm in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center says this breaks the old record of 28 named storms set in 2005.

Forecasters say Theta is not expected to be a threat to land.