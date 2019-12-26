The Year In Space With Brendan Byrne
From the creation of the newest branch of the military, Space Force, to pushing the limits of scientific discovery in deep space, it’s been a busy year for space news.
90.7 space reporter Brendan Byrne opens his notebook for a look back at the year that was, and a glimpse of what’s to come in 2020, as commercial companies get closer to launching astronauts into orbit once more from US soil.
