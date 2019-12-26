 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The Year In Space With Brendan Byrne

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

SpaceX CRS-19 mission launched supplies to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral. Photo: Elizabeth Gondar, WMFE

From the creation of the newest branch of the military, Space Force, to pushing the limits of scientific discovery in deep space, it’s been a busy year for space news. 

90.7 space reporter Brendan Byrne opens his notebook for a look back at the year that was, and a glimpse of what’s to come in 2020, as commercial companies get closer to launching astronauts into orbit once more from US soil. 


