The Worst of the Flooding From Sally Has Left the Panhandle

The worst of the flooding rains has left the Florida Panhandle as what is now Tropical Depression Sally heads for Georgia and the Carolinas.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says it will take several days for the flood waters to recede in many locations.