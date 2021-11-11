The Wizarding World of Harry Potter experiences a less than magical opening after electrical difficulties

Things weren’t so magical at Universal’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Thursday after a late start.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened three hours behind schedule due to a power outage.

The park usually opens at 9 am daily, but didn’t let visitors in until around lunchtime on Thursday due to electrical difficulties.

Rides including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey are still closed.

Officials say they’re working to get power restored as quickly as possible.

Guests at the park continue to be encouraged to wear face masks in indoor spaces and practice social distancing and handwashing as COVID cases decline locally.