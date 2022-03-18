 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns this weekend after two years of COVID interruptions

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns to Park Avenue Friday and will continue throughout the weekend.

The event was canceled in 2020, and delayed in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. 

But this year, in its 63rd year, it’s making a full comeback. 

Officials recommend visitors continue to comply with COVID precautions including mask wearing, social distancing and handwashing. 

Handwashing stations and hand sanitizer have been set up throughout the park to encourage compliance with these recommendations.

Some 215 artists will display their work in a variety of categories from drawing to photography and compete for more than $74,500 in prize money.

The fair which is open from 9 until 6 pm on Friday and Saturday and 9 am until 5 pm on Sunday also features live music and entertainment and food and merchandise tents. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP