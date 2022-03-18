The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns this weekend after two years of COVID interruptions

The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns to Park Avenue Friday and will continue throughout the weekend.

The event was canceled in 2020, and delayed in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.

But this year, in its 63rd year, it’s making a full comeback.

Officials recommend visitors continue to comply with COVID precautions including mask wearing, social distancing and handwashing.

Handwashing stations and hand sanitizer have been set up throughout the park to encourage compliance with these recommendations.

Some 215 artists will display their work in a variety of categories from drawing to photography and compete for more than $74,500 in prize money.

The fair which is open from 9 until 6 pm on Friday and Saturday and 9 am until 5 pm on Sunday also features live music and entertainment and food and merchandise tents.