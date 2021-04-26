 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Villages wins federal suit against breakaway real estate agents

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Five breakaway real estate agents will have to pay the Properties of The Villages a total of $603,700 after a federal judge found they violated a non-compete agreement.

The ruling last week reinforces the developer’s grip on an army of sales associates.

A few of the 200 or so agents who sell homes for the real estate brokerage of The Villages broke away in 2019.

And two of them formed their own company called KD Premier Realty. 

The agents sold homes within the sprawling retirement community, contrary to a non-compete agreement they had as independent contractors. They argued they hadn’t really been independent but actually employees of The Villages.

In his order following a bench trial, District Judge James S. Moody Jr. found they did indeed violate the contract.

He calculated the damages based on commissions The Villages brokerage lost from their home sales.

Agents also must turn over customer lists and computer data they took and are barred from selling homes in The Villages for 18 months beginning June 1.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP