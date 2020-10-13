 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Villages seeks to add non-age-restricted housing in Villages of West Lake

by (WMFE)
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The Villages is asking Leesburg to allow housing for younger residents in areas on either side of the Florida Turnpike.

The City Commission advanced the measure Monday night. A public hearing is planned for Dec. 14.

Under current rules, the Villages of West Lake is restricted to residents 55 and older, like the rest of the sprawling retirement community.

The changes would allow non-age-restricted housing in a Community Support District intended for employees and their families.

The Villages continues to expand southward in Lake and Sumter counties.

Despite objections from some residents, it is pursuing other changes, too, like adding an apartment complex and putting second-story apartments at the town squares.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP