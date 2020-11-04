 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Villages repeats pattern from 2016, with heavy support for Trump

by (WMFE)

Trump supporter Jean McGrail poses as people photograph her cape, featuring the president's face, at a Cody's Original Roadhouse in The Villages Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Sumter County — home of most of The Villages — went for President Donald Trump by nearly the same margin as it did the last time around.

In 2016, Trump claimed 69% of the vote in this county, where most of the residents are over 65 and most voters are Republican.

This time, Trump got 68 percent of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 32 percent. The turnout was a remarkable 88 percent.

Villagers for Trump gathered without face masks Tuesday night for a watch party at a local steakhouse.

Supporters — like Trump super fan Jean McGrail — said they were cautiously optimistic Trump would win.

“I would say I’m confident,” she said, “but I’m still worried about the fraud. I think if it weren’t for that Trump would win by a landslide.”

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The crowd of mostly seniors cheered as Fox News called states for Trump.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP