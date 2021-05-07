 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Villages’ most famous anti-Trump protester had hoped to call it quits; then came the Capitol riot, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Ed McGinty was famous around the country as an anti-Trump protester in The Villages, a conservative Central Florida retirement community. File photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Pro-Trump firebrands Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are kicking off a national tour of America First rallies Friday evening in The Villages.

And the most notorious anti-Trump protester in this Republican stronghold plans to be there.

After the election, Ed McGinty threw out the many provocative anti-Trump signs he used to put around his golf cart.

A Republican former friend had told him he’s the most hated man in The Villages. And the retired real estate broker says his wife wanted him to move on.

Then came bogus claims of election fraud, the Capitol riot, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia congresswoman who promoted QAnon and other conspiracies.

So McGinty and his crew will show up for her rally with Congressman Matt Gaetz.

“I just can’t let them come into The Villages and not feel my wrath,” McGinty said.

He’ll protest with a sign saying: “Re-elect Joe Biden in 2024,” he said.  “[A]s these Trumpers walk by, and I ask them, ‘Please, tell me what happened January the sixth.’ And they just don’t have an answer for it.”

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP