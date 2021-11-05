 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The US jobs numbers for October are out. Here’s what they mean for Central Florida.

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The latest US jobs numbers for October are out ahead of the weekend. 

Around 531,000 new jobs were added across the country as the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent. 

Some 164,000 jobs were added in the hospitality industry, a “notable gain” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But those numbers are still down by about 8.2 percent compared with February 2020. 

UCF economist Sean Snaith says he expects more tourism-related jobs to be created in Central Florida with the return of international travelers on Monday. 

But he says in order for this job growth to be sustained, employers will need to rethink how they pay their workers. 

“I think the recovery will continue in leisure and hospitality as businesses work to make adjustments to wages or other non-wage elements of these jobs to entice people back to the labor force.”

Snaith says the return of some conventions and other business related travel will also help.

“You know those two pieces of tourism, the international and the business traveler. As they continue to recover, as we’re starting to see and going into 2022 then that will help leisure and hospitality in terms of recovering jobs that were lost.”

Florida specific jobs data will be released next week.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

