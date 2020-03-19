 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The University of Central Florida Says Classes will Continue to be Virtual This Summer

by (WMFE)
Classes will continue to be virtual during the summer semester. Photo: Omar Roque @olroque

The University of Central Florida announced today that students will continue to take classes online for another semester.

UCF says it is taking the step to prioritize personal wellness and practice social distancing.

The University of Central Florida says classes will continue to be taught online through the Summer Semester that begins May 11. 

In a statement, Interim President Dr. Thad Seymour, Jr. says the decision was made ahead of time to give faculty and students the chance to adjust plans. 

Residence halls will be cleared of remaining students in a staggered manner to allow for social distancing.

Staff will work with residents to find permanent housing and accommodations will be made for students with special situations.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

