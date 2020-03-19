The University of Central Florida Says Classes will Continue to be Virtual This Summer

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The University of Central Florida announced today that students will continue to take classes online for another semester.

UCF says it is taking the step to prioritize personal wellness and practice social distancing.

The University of Central Florida says classes will continue to be taught online through the Summer Semester that begins May 11.

In a statement, Interim President Dr. Thad Seymour, Jr. says the decision was made ahead of time to give faculty and students the chance to adjust plans.

Today @UCF announced we will continue remote instruction through Summers A, C and D semesters, which begin May 11. While we don’t yet know the long-term impact of #COVID19, we wanted to make this decision now to give our faculty and students time to adjust their plans. https://t.co/3DuMbRWA5s — Thad Seymour (@ThadSeymour) March 19, 2020

Residence halls will be cleared of remaining students in a staggered manner to allow for social distancing.

Staff will work with residents to find permanent housing and accommodations will be made for students with special situations.