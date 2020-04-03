 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The University of Central Florida Provost Resigns

by Rachel Smith (WMFE)
The University of Central Florida, in a partnership with Valencia College, plans to build a joint-use building downtown as part of a larger campus. Photo: University of Central Florida.

The University of Central Florida has had another shake-up in administration. UCF Provost Elizabeth Dooley is officially stepping down from her role today.

The decision comes nearly four months after Dooley was placed on paid administrative leave while UCF investigated “concerns that have been raised.” The university has not released more information on what those concerns are.

Dooley served as UCF’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs since 2018.

In the announcement sent out to faculty and staff on Tuesday, UCF said Dooley is stepping down for “personal reasons.”

Interim President Thad Seymour said Dooley will remain involved on campus in her new role as a professor within the College of Community Innovation and Education starting this summer.

UCF spokesman Chad Binette confirmed the investigation into Dooley is still ongoing, but did not provide any details on the nature of the investigation.

Her replacement, Michael Johnson, will continue as UCF’s interim provost and work with UCF’s incoming President, Alexander Cartwright, during his presidential transition.

Dooley was not available for comment.


