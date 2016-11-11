The Troubles With Spacecraft
Some troubling times for spacecraft around our solar systems over the past few weeks. Juno, the Jupiter orbiter, entered safe mode after engine troubles. And the ExoMars lander crashed hard onto the martian surface. But there’s much to be learned in the wake of disasters, at least that’s what mission managers are saying. It wouldn’t be a conversation about robotic spacecraft without a call to Emilee Speck.
