 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Tropics Continue to Heat Up This Week

by Jeff Huffman (WUFT)

Photo: Florida Storms

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

There are multiple disturbances in the tropics this morning that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential development.

However, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says none of them pose an immediate threat to the United States.

“The most likely near-term development is in the Caribbean, where forecast data strongly suggests a tropical storm could be headed for portions of Central America by midweek. A disturbance east of Florida might also develop, but it is no threat to land. And then in the far east Atlantic, there are two tropical waves that have modest potential to develop by the end of the week.”

While there are no current threats, the traditional peak of hurricane season is still over a week away, and Jeff says conditions are still forecast to be favorable for above normal tropical activity across the Atlantic basin for several more weeks.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP