The son-in-law also rises, wins Hemingway look-alike contest
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — There’s a new Ernest Hemingway look-alike in Key West.
Zach Taylor and his white beard won this year’s contest to celebrate the author during the island’s annual Hemingway Days festival.
The 63-year-old business owner from Ambrose, Georgia, beat out 136 other entrants at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, the Key West saloon where Hemingway frequently drank.
Competing in the contest is a family affair for Taylor. His late father-in-law, Carlie Coley, was the winner in 2000. His wife and mother-in-law shared his victory celebration Saturday night.
