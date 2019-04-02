 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The Secrets Of Time Management

by (WMFE)
Linnda Durré. Photo: Matthew Peddie

The key to time management is psychological. That’s according to psychotherapist and counselor, Linnda Durré.

Durré says her father was “like a marine corps drill sergeant’: she had to pass room inspection until the age of 18. She says that upbringing taught her how to be organized and get more done with her day.

Next week Durré will host two time management seminars at the Winter Park Public Library. She stopped by the WMFE studios to talk about how to make the most out every 24 hours.


