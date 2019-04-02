The Secrets Of Time Management

The key to time management is psychological. That’s according to psychotherapist and counselor, Linnda Durré.

Durré says her father was “like a marine corps drill sergeant’: she had to pass room inspection until the age of 18. She says that upbringing taught her how to be organized and get more done with her day.

Next week Durré will host two time management seminars at the Winter Park Public Library. She stopped by the WMFE studios to talk about how to make the most out every 24 hours.