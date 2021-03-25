The Salvation Army Orlando Will Open a Pop-Up Vaccine Site This Saturday

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Photo: Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Orlando will open a pop-up vaccination site this Saturday.

The Salvation Army Orlando and the Florida Department of Health have partnered up to offer 250 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at the site on Saturday. 

Anyone who is 50 years old and up, extremely medically vulnerable, a health care worker, or a long-term care resident or staff member can get a shot.

Shots will be distributed in the health department’s mobile bus in the parking lot between the Women and Children’s and Men’s Shelter from 8 am until 7 pm.

Vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis. 

Starting on Monday, all Floridians 40 and up will be eligible to get vaccinated at any site in the state. By April 5, anyone 18 years old and up will be able to get inoculated.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

