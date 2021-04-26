 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The Salvation Army Orlando Will Offer Pfizer Shots at Reopened Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday

Photo: Joshua Hoehne

The Salvation Army Orlando will resume offering vaccines in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter on Tuesday. 

The site was closed last week after the CDC and FDA recommended pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The pop-up vaccination site run by Matrix Medical Clinic will reopen starting at 10 am tomorrow and run until supplies last.

Some 300 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available on site. Anyone getting the shot, must be able to provide proof of a permanent home address.

On the other side of the parking lot from 1 until 3 pm, the Salvation Army will hold its weekly drive thru food distribution to anyone experiencing pandemic-related hardship.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

