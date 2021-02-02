 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The Salvation Army Orlando, Local Farmers Team Up for Drive Thru Food Distribution Events on Tuesdays

by (WMFE)

Photo: Jed Owen

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Salvation Army has resumed its weekly food distribution events for residents in need in the Orlando area.


The events were put on hold after federal funding was cut for the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program in December. 

With funding for the program reinstated under the Biden administration, The Salvation Army Orlando will receive more than 1,300 boxes of fresh meat, dairy, and fruit and vegetables each week. 

Captain Ken Chapman says those boxes will be passed out to feeding partners in the community along with families at drive-thru events from now until April.

“Usually about four hundred cars show up for a drive thru. So we’re doing this because from March until November we fed 400,000 people through that project. And we know that there’s still a demand, there’s still a need.”

Chapman says events are held on Tuesdays at the Salvation Army Orlando Citadel located at 440 West Colonial Drive from 10 am until noon. 

Walk-ups and people on bikes should use the Food Pantry located in the Women’s & Children’s Shelter at 400 West Colonial Drive.

“There are so many people who have been laid off, people whose businesses have closed down and who are struggling just to keep their children and their families fed. So we’re going to step up, partner with every resource we can and make sure we can do that.”

To sign up as a volunteer or to donate food items and diapers, visit www.SalvationArmyOrlando.org.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

