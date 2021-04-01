The Salvation Army of Osceola County Will Open A One Day, Pop-Up Vaccine Site on Tuesday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Florida Department of Health will be at the Salvation Army of Osceola County on Tuesday to distribute some 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



The shots will be available on a first-come, first served basis to anyone who meets the state requirements to get a vaccine.

Anyone getting vaccinated must have a valid state ID.

The Salvation Army Emergency Center in Kissimmee on Union Street will open up at 10 am to distribute the shots and will stay open until supplies run out.

Across town in Orange County on the same day, the Salvation Army Orlando will open its vaccine clinic in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter off Lexington Ave.

That clinic site run by Matrix Medical Clinic is open every Tuesday from 9 am until 7 pm or until vaccines are used up.

A drive thru food distribution run by local volunteers is also open at the site every Tuesday from 1 pm until 3 pm. No appointments are needed.