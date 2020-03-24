 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The Rise Of The Space Age Millenials

by (WMFE)

Photo: Laura Forczyk

There’s a new generation leading the charge when it comes to space exploration — millennials. These 20 and 30 year olds are entering the workforce and academia, driving innovation and pushing humanity farther into the solar system. So what’s motivating these millennials? And what’s different from the group of folks that came before them? We’ll chat with space policy analyst and author Laura Forczyk about her new book “Rise of the Space Age Millennials.

Then, can planets exist outside the orbit of a star? We’ll talk with our panel of experts about the fascinating observations of rogue planets — how did they escape the gravity of their host star and how do we spot them?


