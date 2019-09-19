The Promise And Peril Of Artificial Intelligence
What do cat videos, robotic dogs and same day package delivery have in common? All of them share a connection to Artificial Intelligence- or AI.
On this episode of Intersection we talk to a panel of experts about the misconceptions and the reality of AI- how it helps us navigate our physical and social landscapes, and the massive amounts of data that drive advances in AI.
From self driving cars to mass surveillance, we take a deep dive into the past, present and future of AI, in a conversation recorded in front of a live audience at the Orlando Science Center.
Joining us on the panel: HP Newquist, director of the new Orlando Science Center exhibit, AI:Your Mind and the Machine; Dan Myers, assistant professor and chair of computer science at Rollins College; Walt Wilson, Vice President of Operations for Winter Park based Fleet Zoo and Jeremy Joseph, senior manager of Sensor Application Software at Luminar Technologies in Orlando.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity