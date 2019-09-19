 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The Promise And Peril Of Artificial Intelligence

L- R: Jeremy Joseph; Dan Myers; Walt Wilson; H.P. Newquist; Matthew Peddie. Photo: Jenny Babcock, WMFE

What do cat videos, robotic dogs and same day package delivery have in common? All of them share a connection to Artificial Intelligence- or AI. 

On this episode of Intersection we talk to a panel of experts about the misconceptions and the reality of AI- how it helps us navigate our physical and social landscapes, and the massive amounts of data that drive advances in AI. 

From self driving cars to mass surveillance, we take a deep dive into the past, present and future of AI, in a conversation recorded in front of a live audience at the Orlando Science Center. 

Joining us on the panel: HP Newquist, director of the new Orlando Science Center exhibit, AI:Your Mind and the Machine; Dan Myers, assistant professor and chair of computer science at Rollins College; Walt Wilson, Vice President of Operations for Winter Park based Fleet Zoo and Jeremy Joseph, senior manager of Sensor Application Software at Luminar Technologies in Orlando. 

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

