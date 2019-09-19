The Promise And Peril Of Artificial Intelligence

What do cat videos, robotic dogs and same day package delivery have in common? All of them share a connection to Artificial Intelligence- or AI.

On this episode of Intersection we talk to a panel of experts about the misconceptions and the reality of AI- how it helps us navigate our physical and social landscapes, and the massive amounts of data that drive advances in AI.

From self driving cars to mass surveillance, we take a deep dive into the past, present and future of AI, in a conversation recorded in front of a live audience at the Orlando Science Center.

Joining us on the panel: HP Newquist, director of the new Orlando Science Center exhibit, AI:Your Mind and the Machine; Dan Myers, assistant professor and chair of computer science at Rollins College; Walt Wilson, Vice President of Operations for Winter Park based Fleet Zoo and Jeremy Joseph, senior manager of Sensor Application Software at Luminar Technologies in Orlando.