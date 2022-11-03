The Pillars of Creation in a brand new light

The Pillars of Creation image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope has captivated space fans for decades.

Now, we’re getting a fresh new look at this cosmic nursery thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope.

We’ll hear from Florida Tech’s Eric Perlman about this stunning new set of images and how JWST will continue to blow our cosmic minds.

Then, from birth to mid-life crisis: how can you tell the age of stars? Turns out, it’s really difficult. But researchers at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University like Terry Oswalt are hoping to shed some light on a star’s age by watching how fast they spin. We’ll revisit a conversation from May 2021 about that research.

Uncovering our cosmic history — that’s ahead on Are We There Yet?, here on 90.7 WMFE news.