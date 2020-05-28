 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


The Pandemic And The Legal System

by (WMFE)
Orlando attorney Conti Moore. Image: screenshot via Zoom.

The pandemic has changed the way we do business- but what effect has it had on the legal system? What are the limits of online platforms like zoom when it comes to holding trials and other legal proceedings? How do you hold a jury trial in the era of physical distancing and amid the fear of spreading coronavirus? And what do people who have to pay child support or have other court ordered financial obligations do if they’ve lost their jobs? 

Like everyone else, lawyers and judges are figuring out how to operate in this new normal and planning for an uncertain future. 

Orlando attorney Conti Moore, managing partner of Conti Moore Law, joins Intersection to discuss the changes that the 9th Judicial Circuit has made to keep working through the pandemic, and the impact of the last couple months on the way she practices law.


