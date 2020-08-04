 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Number of Food Insecure Central Floridians Could Rise by 49 Percent by the End of 2020

by (WMFE)

Photo: Austin Kehmeier

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The increase is due to a number of factors including the coronavirus pandemic and the global economic collapse.

A national survey conducted by Feeding America found one out of six adults, and one out of three children in Central Florida could be food insecure by December. 

Second Harvest CEO Dave Krepcho says if residents want to help, he recommends volunteering at the food bank and donating funds or food products.

But he says if people don’t have the time or the money, they can also fill out a census form.

“Go out and participate in the census. That doesn’t cost any money because there are just hundreds of millions of dollars, I think almost a billion dollars, is allocated based on the results of that census.”

Krepcho also encourages people to vote in the primaries.

Early voting in Orange County and 25 other counties in the state began yesterday.

“And the other thing to do is folks have to get out and vote. Vote for who you believe is really taking care of the folks in need, and the people who make this country what it is. So those are a couple additional things that don’t cost money but have a massive impact on our lives for years to come.”

Krepcho said since mid-March, the food bank has doubled the amount of food it distributes on a daily basis to the sum of 300,000 meals. 

To find the food bank nearest you, click on the link.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

TOP