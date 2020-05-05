The Next Mission To Mars: NASA Rover Will Search For Signs Of Ancient Life

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



This summer, NASA will launch a 2,000 pound robot to the surface of Mars. The Perseverance rover will search for ancient signs of life and prep samples of Martian rocks to send back home.

For an overview of the mission, we’ll speak with Jake Robins. He’s the host of the podcast WeMartians and has been following the development of the rover as it readies for its launch from Kennedy Space Center.

Then, an asteroid zipped dramatically close to Earth last week. While it wasn’t a threat to our planet, it has me wondering how do we detect and protect from future threats? We’ll pose that question to our panel of experts on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment.