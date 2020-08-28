 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The NBA And Local Consulates Open Up Coronavirus Testing Sites In Orlando on Saturday

by (WMFE)
The Central Florida Urban League has teamed up with the NBA to offer rapid testing while the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration and other Latino groups are offering PCR coronavirus testing tomorrow.


One thousand people will be tested at the Central Florida Urban League site on Saturday. 

League president Glen Gilzean says the only testing site near Pine Hills is Barnett Park.

He said that’s a problem in an area where transportation was already a barrier to public health before coronavirus.

“So, imagine if you have to take a bus and let’s say it was an hour, take a bus and it takes you an hour to go get tested. And then you have to wait and then have to take the bus to get back home. Those are hurdles.”

Gilzean said the test is a saliva-based test and results are available in 24 to 48 hours. He says they’ll offer testing in Sanford next weekend. 

Across town, the Puerto Rican Federal Affairs Administration in Orlando has teamed up with other Latino organizations to offer free testing at Calvario Church.

Regional Director Anthony Carrillo says the site is staffed by trained medical professionals who are bilingual in both English and Spanish. 

“Our staff and the volunteers will speak both languages. So feel free to come. You don’t need an appointment to come tomorrow. It’s a drive through event.”

The testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participants will receive a free face mask.

Carrillo says they plan on offering testing the last Saturday in September and November at the church with other locations opening soon in Tampa and Miami. 

Danielle Prieur

Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

