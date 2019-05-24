 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The National Weather Service Says There’s a High Risk for Brush Fires Over the Holiday Weekend

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Campfires and fireworks could set off brush fires this weekend. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Campfires and fireworks could set off brush fires this weekend. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The National Weather Service says there’s a high risk of brush fires in Central Florida over Memorial Day Weekend.

Meteorologist John Pendergrast says that’s because of dry conditions and low humidity which can make it easier for fires to spread.

“There’s a large area of high pressure that’s parked over the Southeastern United States. And it’s been around for much of this week. And it’s going to persist well into next week as well. So that’s going to get the weather forecast dry at least into the middle of next week.”

One thing Pendergrast says won’t contribute to fires spreading? Higher temperatures.

He says although the mid to high ninety degree weather might feel balmy it’s normal for this time of year.

Florida Forest Service Jim Karels says with dry grass and other vegetation surrounding most homes and parks, people should avoid setting unnecessary fires.

“If you’ve got some leaves that you want to burn in your backyard. Just don’t do that. Avoid the yard waste burning because that’s the easiest thing to get away in these conditions.”

Orange County Fire Rescue’s Lauraleigh Avery says people should know how to properly set campfires or use fireworks if they’re going to set them off. 

And an important note about firework:

“[They’re] illegal here and people should not be doing them. When they do them illegally they do possibly set woods on fires or even threats to homes.”

Avery says her department is preparing to respond to fire-related injuries in the county, but she says drunk-driving accidents pose a similar threat.

She says she’s never worked a holiday weekend without having to attend to a drunk-driving incident. AAA is offering free Tow-to Go services through Tuesday if drivers need a lift-the service is free. 

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP