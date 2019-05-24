The National Weather Service Says There’s a High Risk for Brush Fires Over the Holiday Weekend

The National Weather Service says there’s a high risk of brush fires in Central Florida over Memorial Day Weekend.

Meteorologist John Pendergrast says that’s because of dry conditions and low humidity which can make it easier for fires to spread.

“There’s a large area of high pressure that’s parked over the Southeastern United States. And it’s been around for much of this week. And it’s going to persist well into next week as well. So that’s going to get the weather forecast dry at least into the middle of next week.”

One thing Pendergrast says won’t contribute to fires spreading? Higher temperatures.

He says although the mid to high ninety degree weather might feel balmy it’s normal for this time of year.

Florida Forest Service Jim Karels says with dry grass and other vegetation surrounding most homes and parks, people should avoid setting unnecessary fires.

“If you’ve got some leaves that you want to burn in your backyard. Just don’t do that. Avoid the yard waste burning because that’s the easiest thing to get away in these conditions.”

Orange County Fire Rescue’s Lauraleigh Avery says people should know how to properly set campfires or use fireworks if they’re going to set them off.

And an important note about firework:

“[They’re] illegal here and people should not be doing them. When they do them illegally they do possibly set woods on fires or even threats to homes.”

Avery says her department is preparing to respond to fire-related injuries in the county, but she says drunk-driving accidents pose a similar threat.

She says she’s never worked a holiday weekend without having to attend to a drunk-driving incident. AAA is offering free Tow-to Go services through Tuesday if drivers need a lift-the service is free.

