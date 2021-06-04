 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The LGBT Center, Orange County Library System Hold Pride Book Sale Throughout the Month of June

by (WMFE)

Photo: Delia Giandeini


The LGBT Center and the Orange County Library System have teamed up on a Pride Book Sale this month. Proceeds will go to the Friends of the Orange County Library System that puts on programs for the community throughout the year.

The LGBT Center donated dozens of books with LGBT characters and themes to the Orange County Library after downsizing their resource library during the pandemic. 

OCLS spokesperson Erin Sullivan says some of these titles are now part of the library’s collection. 

She says others are available for purchase at the Friends of the Library bookstore. Titles range from fiction to nonfiction and social commentary.

“There are books by Malcolm Gladwell, some social commentary there. There is some classic literature. I looked at some Noël Coward, Armistead Maupin.”

Sullivan says it’s crucial for people to see themselves reflected in the books they check out or purchase from the library.

“So we’re really excited to be able to offer this book sale as well as some other Pride programs to make sure that the LGBTQ plus community knows that the library serves them as well as everybody in the community. So we are definitely here for all.”

The sale will run throughout the month of June and most titles are available for a dollar. 


