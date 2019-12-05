 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Legacy Of The League Of Women Voters Of Orange County

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Sandi Vidal and Linda Chapin. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The League of Women Voters of Orange County has a new book out, Warriors For Democracy: The Story of The League Of Women Voters Of Central Florida, which celebrates the legacy of an organization that’s been advocating for political engagement for 80 years. 

One issue the league focused on in the 1940s was milk safety, says co-president Sandi Vidal. She says that’s mirrored today in the league’s interest in environmental issues.

“Particularly in Florida, we have a lot of issues around algae and red tide and things like that. So the league has been involved in that, really looking, back like we looked at milk safety, we’re looking at water safety: making sure that not only is our water safe, but we have enough of it.”

Some of the issues may have changed but the league is just as committed to voter education and engagement as it was when it started. 

“I think people are feeling the problems of the day perhaps more keenly than ever before,” says past league president and former mayor of Orange County Linda Chapin. “And we’re finding that our efforts and outreach and registering, especially with young people, are becoming more and more successful.”


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP