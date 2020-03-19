 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The Latest On Coronavirus: Thursday, March 19th

by (WMFE)

Updated at 9:25 a.m.

Darden Restaurants CEO Take No Salary Because Of Coronavirus

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

The CEO of Darden Restaurants has reduced his salary to zero dollars because of COVID-19.

CEO Gene Lee told investors on a conference call that the parent company of casual restaurant chains like Olive Garden, Cheddar’s and Longhorn Steakhouse has $1 billion in cash on hand to weather the economic downturn. The company plans to ramp up its delivery, especially for Olive Garden.

Darden has essentially stopped all new construction at this point. The company has committed to continuing to pay hourly workers who can’t work because of the virus.

This is a developing story.


