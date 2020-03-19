The Latest On Coronavirus: Thursday, March 19th

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Updated at 9:25 a.m.

Darden Restaurants CEO Take No Salary Because Of Coronavirus

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

The CEO of Darden Restaurants has reduced his salary to zero dollars because of COVID-19.

CEO Gene Lee told investors on a conference call that the parent company of casual restaurant chains like Olive Garden, Cheddar’s and Longhorn Steakhouse has $1 billion in cash on hand to weather the economic downturn. The company plans to ramp up its delivery, especially for Olive Garden.

.@darden CEO Gene Lee drops his salary to $0 because of #COVID19. Company says it has $1 billion in cash on hand to weather the #coronavirus storm. — The Health Nerd (@AbeAboraya) March 19, 2020

Darden has essentially stopped all new construction at this point. The company has committed to continuing to pay hourly workers who can’t work because of the virus.

.@darden is pivoting to to-go and delivery. But if an individual restaurant’s profit margin runs negative just doing to-go, @darden CEO Gene Lee says that individual store would likely be closed. — The Health Nerd (@AbeAboraya) March 19, 2020

This is a developing story.