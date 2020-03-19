The Latest On Coronavirus: Thursday, March 19th
Tell Us Your Stories
We want to know what you’re facing in your lives. How has coronavirus affected your life? Have you changed your behaviors? Are you worried about finances? Fill out our questionnaire to help guide our coverage.
Fill out our questionnaire >>
Updated at 9:25 a.m.
Darden Restaurants CEO Take No Salary Because Of Coronavirus
Abe Aboraya, WMFE
The CEO of Darden Restaurants has reduced his salary to zero dollars because of COVID-19.
CEO Gene Lee told investors on a conference call that the parent company of casual restaurant chains like Olive Garden, Cheddar’s and Longhorn Steakhouse has $1 billion in cash on hand to weather the economic downturn. The company plans to ramp up its delivery, especially for Olive Garden.
.@darden CEO Gene Lee drops his salary to $0 because of #COVID19. Company says it has $1 billion in cash on hand to weather the #coronavirus storm.
— The Health Nerd (@AbeAboraya) March 19, 2020
Darden has essentially stopped all new construction at this point. The company has committed to continuing to pay hourly workers who can’t work because of the virus.
.@darden is pivoting to to-go and delivery. But if an individual restaurant’s profit margin runs negative just doing to-go, @darden CEO Gene Lee says that individual store would likely be closed.
— The Health Nerd (@AbeAboraya) March 19, 2020
This is a developing story.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity