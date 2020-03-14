The Latest On Coronavirus: New Cases Announced In Osceola & Orange Counties

The Florida Department of Health announced 25 new cases of coronavirus and the death of a Florida resident in California. Florida now has 64 cases of coronavirus.

A 41 year old man in Orange County and a 54 year old man in Osceola County are among the cases. Both are in isolation, and the department is investigating whether they were travel related. A 68 year old Orange County woman died after testing positive for COVID-19 in California following a trip to Asia. In a press conference Friday, Orange County mayor Jerry Demings said she had been in isolation in California.

Schools closed for two weeks

The Florida Department of Education has directed all public schools to close for the next two weeks. Extracurricular activities and state testing are postponed. School is scheduled to resume on March 30th.

State of Emergency in Orlando

Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer declared a state of emergency in the city Friday. The city is working with Orange County and the county department of health to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Events hosted, sponsored and permitted by the city with an attendance over 250 are cancelled beginning Monday, through March 31st.

The Orlando Fire Museum is closed along with the Beardall and L. Claudia Allen Senior Centers, and senior events at neighborhood centers are cancelled.

The city says residents should not expect any interruption in municipal services.

Kissimmee rescheduling events

Kissimmee has postponed all public events managed by the city or held on city property with an anticipated attendance of more than 250 people through March 31st.

The city says it’s working with event organizers to reschedule or provide full refunds for deposits or venue rentals that have been paid.

Coronavirus hits tourism sector hard

Disney, Universal and Seaworld are closing their Orlando area theme parks through the end of the month, beginning at the close of business Sunday.

In a media release Friday, Visit Orlando CEO George Aguel said that as of last Sunday, bookings at hotels in Orlando through the end of March are down nearly 15% compared to the same time last year. Aguel says he is “bracing for even more pronounced slowdown in the weeks ahead.”

Still, Aguel said he is cautiously optimistic for a strong recovery, and Visit Orlando is preparing a push to bring visitors back at the appropriate time.

State Courts suspend most face to face legal proceedings

Most face-to-face legal proceedings in the state courts will be suspended for a minimum of two weeks under a statewide order issued Friday afternoon by Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady. The order takes effect Monday.

Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady authorized local judges to conduct legal proceedings electronically. It’s the first time a limit on face to face proceedings has been ordered since the state court system was unified in 1972.

Longer lines at food banks

Food banks in Orange County are noticing longer lines as fears over the coronavirus begin to slow the economy.

Second Harvest President Greg Higgerson said the growing demand reminds him of the time after the 9/11 terrorist attacks or 2008 economic collapse when there were massive layoffs in Orange County.

Higgerson said he’s not worried about running out of food, but social distancing could complicate the distribution of meals.

Villages shuts down thriving entertainment scene

The Villages, a Central Florida retirement community of about 130,000 people, was taking seriously the state’s advice against gathering in crowds.

It largely had shut down its thriving entertainment scene to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Citing recommendations from the governor and health officials, The Villages canceled evening events on the town squares indefinitely. The Villages also was closing its cinemas — the Barnstorm Theatre and the Old Mill Playhouse.

