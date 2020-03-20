The Latest On Coronavirus: Friday March 20th

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Updated 6 a.m.

Volusia County shuts off beach vehicle access

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Volusia County is shutting off vehicle access to its beaches in a bid to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Vehicle access ramps to New Smyrna Beach will remain closed today, and the ramps to the rest of the county beaches will be closed Saturday.

County Manager George Recktenwald said in a press conference Thursday evening that the new measure will help with crowd control.

“Given the weather reports and so many people off work for this weekend, we expect much greater crowds to use the beach,” said Recktenwald.

“We must provide our staff the ability to manage the situation, and maintain the safety of our citizens by enforcing the CDC guidelines.”

Those guidelines include limiting groups to no more than 10 people, with a separation of six feet between each group.

Brevard County closed all of the beachside parking along its 72 mile shoreline on Thursday.

Spring breakers and other beachgoers are being asked to avoid beach areas to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As of Thursday there were 432 cases of coronavirus in Florida. Nine people have died and more than 1,000 are being monitored.

Pinellas County Shuts Down Beaches Due To Coronavirus

Mark Schreiner, WUSF

The Pinellas County Commission has voted unanimously to close all of its public beaches and beach parking areas effective tonight at 11:59.

The closure that lasts until April 6th comes after images of Clearwater Beach, packed with spring break visitors, went viral over the weekend.

At yesterday’s commission meeting, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri was skeptical of the closure. He said beach-goers had improved behavior.

“You’re seeing a lot of distancing, self-regulation, spreading out,” said Gaultieri.

“You’re not seeing any of that stuff, even on Clearwater Beach. So if you shut it down, where are they going to go?”

Pinellas Commission Chair Pat Gerard was skeptical.

“I mean, frankly, we’re in a situation where spring break is gonna go on for months – not just weeks, but months – because kids are not going back to school.”

The Commission also is asking to temporarily close state parks at Honeymoon Island Caladesi Island.

Residents who own beachfront property may go on the beach, but are being asked to limit group gatherings to 10 people and keep six feet apart from each other.

DeSantis wants some spaces open

Mary Shedden, WUSF

The threat of coronavirus has shut down spring break parties across Florida. But Governor Ron DeSantis says that doesn’t mean everyone should stay inside.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been recommending that people remain six feet from one another in public. Malls, restaurants and even churches are inaccessible.

The governor says that’s why he’s encouraging cities to keep operating open spaces where possible. Floridians who can keep a safe distance need to go somewhere to relieve the stress.

[These are our neighbors who may to go out there and clear their heads because a lot of people are on edge now.and this is obviously going to be a physical challenge with the virus. But I think it’s really weighing on a lot of people and I just want the localities to have an outlet available if they think that that makes sense.]

Local and state officials have been rolling out closures all week, including the announcement that Florida’s public schools will operate remotely until at least April 15.

Florida’s largest county closes beaches, most businesses

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County’s mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s order Thursday allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks.

The order appears to go beyond other state and local orders in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed and restaurants to limit seating, while some municipal governments have limited restaurants to take-out and delivery. An eighth death was reported in the state.

Man dies in California of coronavirus, days after visiting Orlando theme parks

WMFE Staff

A 34 year old man has died in California of COVID-19, after returning from a trip to Orlando where he visited Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

TMZ reported that Jeffrey Ghazarian died at a hospital in Pasadena Thursday morning after spending 5 days on a ventilator.

His family said he flew from LA to Orlando on March 2nd for a conference, staying a few extra days to visit the theme parks. After developing a cough on March 7th, he flew back to LA two days later, where he checked into an ER with a high fever and was tested for COVID-19.

Ghazarian reportedly had a history of asthma and bronchitis, and had had surgery for cancer in 2016.

