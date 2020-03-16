The Latest On Coronavirus: Disney To Close Hotels; Shops

Disney Closes Hotels, Shops

The Associated Press

All Disney owned hotels at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will close at 5 p.m. on March 20, the company said early Monday.

The closure also includes Disney’s Vero Beach Resort on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

In a tweet, the company said the Friday closure will give guests the ability to make other arrangements.

In addition, the company announced it is closing all Disney stores in North America, beginning Tuesday. This includes the shops in Orlando’s Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. Online shopping will still be available.

Florida coronavirus cases jump and now exceed 130

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that a drive-thru testing facility will soon open at a hospital in Broward County, the state’s county hardest-hit by the new coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases surged on Sunday to more than 130 statewide. State officials also said more than 170 National Guard personnel have been deployed in Broward County — with 300 more soon to be activated.

The governor said Florida should brace for even more infections and he again urged residents to exercise caution and stay away from crowds to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Florida National Guard has called up all of it’s medical professionals to form Task Force – Medical. Our #Soldiers and #Airmen are supporting the @HealthyFla Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Broward County. #COVID19#FloridaFirst #RightReadyRelelvant pic.twitter.com/ldtfpKUv4j — FloridaNationalGuard (@FLGuard) March 15, 2020

College Students Flock to Panama City Beach Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Valerie Crowder, WFSU

College students from across the country are kicking off spring break in Panama City Beach partying with friends, despite warnings from federal public health officials about the spread of COVID-19.

“I could either stay in Milwaukee and get it -where there’s a possible case and multiple cases in Wisconsin – or I could come to Florida where it’s warm,” said Alyssa Timler, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Timler, 21, says she and her friends are concerned about the virus, so they’re taking extra care not to get sick.

“Bringing hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes. We brought Lysol,” she said. “I do not let anyone touch the doors, and we do not share cups.”

Jawontae Rodgers, 21, is a junior at the University of Northern Iowa. He says he’s not worried about catching the virus because people his age typically recover from the disease.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal because 2.3 percent of the people died from it are basically not my age – they’re older,” he said. “I’m not saying I can’t die from it. I just don’t want to stop living my life because you only have one. YOLO, you only live once.”

