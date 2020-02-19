 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The Holy Land Experience in Orlando Will Fire Most of its Employees a Week After Easter

The Holy Land Experience will fire 118 employees April 18, 2020. Photo: The Holy Land Experience

The Holy Land Experience will be laying off most of its employees a week after Easter according to a letter received by the City of Orlando this week. The change comes as the Christian theme park shifts its focus from entertainment to education.

Almost 120 employees including actors, musicians and a human resource specialist will be laid off on April 18 2020 according to the letter. 

The theme park which opened in 2001 features live shows including “Jesus at the Temple,” “The Resurrection of Lazarus,” and a Roman soldier training camp for kids. 

Trinity Broadcasting Network which bought the Holy Land Experience in 2007 will close the shows to focus on the park’s Biblical library and research center called the Scriptorium.

Layoffs are permanent as all departments associated with the shows are being shut down. The employees are not unionized.

Some workers may qualify for a Severance Package Plan depending on the amount of time they were employed at the park. 

The Holy Land Experience will continue to operate educational attractions and The Church of All Nations theater where Live Church Orlando holds weekly services. 

