The Glass Universe: How Harvard Women Measured The Stars

‘The Glass Universe’ explores how the women of Harvard Observatory in 1890 broke through the gender barrier and revolutionized the way astronomers observe the night sky.

Dava Sobel is a former New York Times science reporter and longtime contributor to The New Yorker. Her latest book, the Glass Universe, looks at the women at Harvard Observatory and how they were breaking ground not only because of their gender, but because of the scientific observations they were making in the field of astronomy.