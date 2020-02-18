The Future Of Ordinary People In Space

Companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are on the brink of launching a new class of astronauts into space — ordinary people. The experiences promise to give space tourists a new perspective on the world and experience the feeling of weightlessness. How will space tourism change the way we think about space and our planet?

We’ll chat with Alan Ladwig — former NASA official and author of the new book “See You in Orbit” about the history of civilians in space and the prospect of ordinary citizens leaving this planet.

Then, NASA has its sights set on the moon — the south pole of the moon, specifically — because of the evidence of water. But just how much water is there at the poles of the moon? And how do we know? We’ll ask our panel of expert scientists this week.