The Florida Department of Agriculture Is Offering 500,000 Dollars in Seed Money to Groups Who Want to Set Up Urban Farms

Central Florida groups can apply for funding to set up community gardens in local food deserts through a new Florida Department of Agriculture grant program.

Nonprofits, schools and governments can apply for the Florida Urban and Community Farming Pilot Program grants to set up community gardens and pantries in food deserts.

Grants are available in $5,000 to $50,000 dollar amounts over a two year period for projects that provide fresh produce to families living in densely populated urban areas.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says community farming helps to feed families in innovative and sustainable ways.

In a statement Fried says these projects, “further our commitment to innovation, equity, sustainable agriculture, economic development, and combating the climate crisis by building a clean energy future for all.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture will accept applications to the $500,000 dollar grant program through August 31.