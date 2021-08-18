 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


The FDA Suspects Tainted Pet Foods Poisoned Hundreds Of Dogs

by Josie Fischels (NPR)

The FDA sent a warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods after an inspection found high levels of aflatoxin in their food and poor food safety programs. Here, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier is pictured.
Image credit: Jack Taylor


The Food and Drug Administration says more than 130 deaths and 220 illnesses in dogs may have been caused by the dog food brand Midwestern Pet Foods, after inspections “revealed evidence of significant violations” of food safety regulations.

In a warning letter sent to the pet food manufacturer, the FDA said the inspection had found high levels of aflatoxin, a poisonous substance produced by certain molds that can cause illness and death in pets.

“We are issuing this corporate-wide warning letter because inspections of Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc.’s manufacturing plants revealed evidence of violations, which were shared across multiple plants and were associated with the illness or death of hundreds of pets who had eaten the company’s dry dog food,” Steven Solomon, the director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, wrote in a statement.

The FDA also said it found Midwestern’s food safety programs inadequate to prevent or minimize contamination. The agency gave Midwestern 15 days to respond with a plan of action to correct the violations before it faces legal action.

The inspections took place at four plants after the company recalled several products, including its Sportmix dry dog food. After the inspection, the FDA found 558 parts per billion of aflatoxin in the food. The limit of aflatoxin dog foods can have is 20 parts per billion.

Midwestern also recalled several other brands after samples tested positive for salmonella, which after the inspection, the FDA said the company did little to prevent.

Midwestern Pet Foods has not yet responded to NPR’s request for comment.

Josie Fischels is an intern on NPR’s News Desk.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP