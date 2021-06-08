 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


The Department of Defense Warrior Games are Coming to Walt Disney World in September with Jon Stewart as The Host

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


The first Warrior Games were held in 2010.

The DOD Warrior Games celebrate the perseverance of injured, wounded and active duty service members and veterans through adaptive sports. 

For the first time ever, they’ll be held at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando this year from September 12 to September 22. 

Jon Stewart announced on Good Morning America yesterday, that he’ll MC the opening and closing ceremonies of the games as he has every year since 2015. 

Hundreds of athletes are expected to participate in the twelve competitive adaptive sporting events at Disney including wheelchair basketball, archery and track and field. 

The games are open to the public. For more information, click on the link.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP