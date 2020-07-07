 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The Deep Space Economy

by (WMFE)

NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, is a mobile robot that will roam around the Moon’s south pole looking for water ice. Photo: NASA

Commercial space is booming — fueled by fresh cash, lots of new rockets and a change in how NASA works with private companies. What’s ahead for this new chapter in private space business? We’ll speak with Mary Lynne Dittmar President & CEO, Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, about the deep space economy.

Then, fresh science payloads are heading to the moon soon, ahead of the return of NASA astronauts to the lunar surface. What’s left to learn? We’ll speak with our panel of expert scientists on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment about the new lunar science on the horizon.

Be sure to check out Mary Lynne Dittmar’s new show “The Deep Space Podcast.” Get it wherever you get this podcast or visit the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration’s website.


