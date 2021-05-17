The City of Orlando Will Open Rental Assistance Program on Tuesday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The city of Orlando will open up an online portal for people to apply for rental assistance. The portal opens Tuesday morning at 8am.

The city has $8.6 million dollars in federal funds available to help cover rent for people who’ve suffered financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify, a household must be at or below 80 percent of the median income for the area, which is $61,050 dollars for a family of four. Other eligibility criteria include one or more people in that household at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Households at or below 50 percent of the median income, or with a member of the household who’s been unemployed for 90 days will be given priority.

People can apply for up to 12 months of back rent, and approved households will get that rent paid directly to the landlord.

The city’s program is being administered in partnership with KPMG and Neighborly software. It’s separate from Orange County’s rental assistance program, which still has funds available to help pay back rent for Orange County residents who don’t live within the city of Orlando.