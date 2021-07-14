 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The City of Orlando Will Hold A COVID-19 Rental Assistance Webinar on Thursday Ahead of the End of the CDC Eviction Moratorium

by (WMFE)

Photo: Chewy


The City of Orlando is holding a virtual rental assistance webinar on Thursday ahead of the CDC eviction moratorium expiring at the end of July. Eligible residents can get 12 months of rental assistance through the city’s program.

City employees and partners KPMG and Indelible will lead the virtual session on the city’s rental assistance program from 12 until 1 pm on Thursday. 

Residents will learn how to submit a successful application and can ask any questions they might have about the process.

In order to be eligible for assistance, a family of four must make at or below $61,050 a year and must be able to provide proof they were negatively impacted by COVID-19. 

Priority will be given to families of four who make at or less than $38,150 a year.

People must register ahead of time on the City of Orlando website to receive the Zoom link to the session. 

The city will also hold two-in person lunch & learn sessions on July 20th and 21st from 12 to 1:30 pm and then again from 6 to 7:30 pm. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

