The Bugs We Love To Hate: Lovebug Season In Florida

Springtime in Florida, and love is in the air. Or at least lovebugs. Any kind of road trip through the sunshine state this time of year is usually accompanied by the percussive splatter of lovebugs hitting the windshield.

So where did lovebugs come from in the first place and what are they doing here? How do they fit into the ecosystem of Florida, and what are some of the best – and worst- ways to get them off your car?

On this episode of Intersection we dive into the history of the bugs we love to hate with Dr. Denise DeBusk, professor of horticulture at Valencia College West, University of Florida Entymology professor and director of the university’s Integrated Pest Management program Norman Leppla, and Matt Moreman, creator of the car care blog and YouTube channel Obsessed Garage.