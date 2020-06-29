The Brevard County Board of Commissioners Will Consider A Face Mask Mandate on Tuesday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Brevard County Board of Commissioners will consider a universal masking policy at an emergency meeting tomorrow.



If the Brevard County Commissioners vote to approve the mandate, people would be required to wear face coverings at local businesses.

Commission Chair Bryan Lober says exceptions include when someone is eating or drinking, exercising or has a medical condition that makes it hard to wear a mask.

Lober said the goal is not to eliminate the virus completely, but to make sure people can get the treatment that they need.

“But really this is designed for one goal and one goal only to try to reduce the transmission of this to prevent the healthcare system from being overrun in four to six weeks time.”

Lober says he doesn’t think the county’s proposed face mask mandate is unconstitutional either.

“Because I can’t sit idly by after hearing the healthcare systems may have a substantial issue providing quality care if we do nothing.”



Brevard County reported 85 new cases on Monday, and a historic 250 new cases on Saturday.

If the proposal is approved, the county will join Daytona Beach and Seminole County as the latest areas in Central Florida to require face masks in public.

