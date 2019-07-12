 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


The Bills: What Does NASA’s Leadership Shakeup Mean For Moon Plans?

by (WMFE)

Bill Gerstenmaier, then Deputy Manager of the International Space Station (ISS) Program, at the forward console during the STS-97 mission. He has been with the agency since 1977. Photo: NASA

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | Subscribe to This Podcast

Two senior NASA officials have been ousted from their positions.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said associate administrator Bill Gerstenmaier and deputy associate administrator Bill Hill have been reassigned within the agency.

Bridenstine said the move is meant to help meet the challenge of landing humans on the moon by 2024, a deadline set by the Trump administration.

Will this streamline the effort or cloud the mission with uncertainty? To unpack the news of the shakeup, we’re joined by Tim Fernholz. He’s a senior reporter at Quartz and the author of “Rocket Billionaires: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and The New Space Race.” 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP