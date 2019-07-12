The Bills: What Does NASA’s Leadership Shakeup Mean For Moon Plans?

Two senior NASA officials have been ousted from their positions.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said associate administrator Bill Gerstenmaier and deputy associate administrator Bill Hill have been reassigned within the agency.

Bridenstine said the move is meant to help meet the challenge of landing humans on the moon by 2024, a deadline set by the Trump administration.

Will this streamline the effort or cloud the mission with uncertainty? To unpack the news of the shakeup, we’re joined by Tim Fernholz. He’s a senior reporter at Quartz and the author of “Rocket Billionaires: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and The New Space Race.”