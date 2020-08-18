 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


The Big Business Of SpaceX & The Discovery Of A Tiny Black Hole

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's Starship prototype goes on a hop at the company's test facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Photo: SpaceX

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

It’s been a busy year for the private space company SpaceX — from launching and landing two NASA astronauts in its Crew Dragon Capsule, to the deployment of hundreds of tiny satellites to blanket the globe with internet access. Now, SpaceX is pushing ahead with development of its Starship spacecraft, with ambitious plans to send humans to the moon and Mars.

Michael Sheetz is a reporter at CNBC, tracking news from the space beat, and keeping a watchful eye on the private space sector. We’ll speak with Sheetz about the business of SpaceX and how the company’s internet plans are fueling its Martian ambitions.

Then, is it a bird, a plane, a tiny black hole or a neutron star? One of those things was discovered by gravitational wave observations — and our panel of expert scientists from UCF are here to break down the latest findings in our universe.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP