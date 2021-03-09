 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The Big Business Of Small Space Tech

by (WMFE)

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket on the pad for its mission "Don't Stop Me Now." Photo: Rocket Lab

Small satellites plus small rockets equals big business.

Phantom Space’s Jim Cantrell

Two private space companies developing small launchers made big announcements last week. Rocket Lab said it’s going public and unveiled a new rocket. 3D printing company Relativity Space unveiled plans for a second launch vehicle.

It’s a busy time for the small launch market. We’ll take a dive into the big business of small launchers with Anthony Colangelo, host off the Main Engine Cut Off podcast.

But first, small rockets launch small satellites. Engineer and entrepreneur Jim Cantrell wants to mass manufacture these satellites — and build a rocket of his own — with his new company Phantom Space. We’ll take a look at the emerging market — and growing use cases — for small, mass produced satellites and the customers driving the industry’s rapid development.

LISTEN: Extended interview with Phantom Space founder and CEO Jim Cantrell.

The big business of small space tech, that’s ahead on Are We There Yet, here on WMFE, America’s Space Station.


