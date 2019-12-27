 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


The Associated Press Ranks Their Top Florida Stories for 2019

by The Associated Press (The Associated Press)

Ron DeSantis says red flag laws in place in Florida have already successfully stopped threats. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The swearing-in of a new governor of Florida was among the top stories in the Sunshine State for 2019.

After taking the helm of state government in January, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis did many things his predecessor didn’t do.

He used the once-rarely-uttered-in-Florida-government words “climate change” in a state that is one of the most vulnerable to rising sea levels.

Other top stories in Florida in 2019 were the fight over how to get voting rights restored to as many as 1.4 million felons and the legal sagas on sex charges of Robert Kraft and Jeffrey Epstein.


