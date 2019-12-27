The Associated Press Ranks Their Top Florida Stories for 2019

The swearing-in of a new governor of Florida was among the top stories in the Sunshine State for 2019.

After taking the helm of state government in January, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis did many things his predecessor didn’t do.

He used the once-rarely-uttered-in-Florida-government words “climate change” in a state that is one of the most vulnerable to rising sea levels.

Other top stories in Florida in 2019 were the fight over how to get voting rights restored to as many as 1.4 million felons and the legal sagas on sex charges of Robert Kraft and Jeffrey Epstein.